SASKATOON -- After winning its first game of the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series, the Saskatchewan Rattlers have dropped three straight including Saturday’s matchup with the Edmonton Stingers, losing 88-66.

Kemy Osse led the Rattlers with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of play. The Stingers played a tight defensive game recording 11 steals and forcing 21 turnovers.

Xavier Moon led Edmonton with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in the team’s fourth win of the tournament.

The Rattlers (1-3) have a couple of days off before its next game against Hamilton Honey Badgers (2-2) on Tuesday Aug. 4., 3 p.m. CST

After dropping its first game of the series, Edmonton has won four in a row to clinch a playoff spot. The Stinger play Guelph (3-1) on Aug. 3.