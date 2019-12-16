SASKATOON -- A new Statistics Canada report shows, among the provinces, Saskatchewan has the highest rates of domestic violence against children.

The province saw the highest number of incidents per capita, with 655 victims per 100,000 people experiencing violence in the home. Ontario had the least with 243 victims per 100,000 people.

According to the report, three out of four victims experienced physical abuse. Weapons were present one in six times, though incidents involving guns are rare.

The report also shows violence against children and youth was twice as high in rural areas compared to urban communities. The study used data on police-reported family violence across the country in 2018.

Chandra Decae works with young people who have experienced trauma and says whether a child has experienced violence from a parent first hand, or has been exposed to it, the consequences can be devastating.

“They're at an increased risk of developing depression, anxiety, suicide ideation, high-stress responses.“

Statistics Canada also examined intimate partner violence. It found Canada saw a two per cent increase in 2018, the highest rate recorded since 2012. Saskatchewan again led the nation in incidents with per capita 655 victims per 100,000 people. However, the province also saw the highest decline, with a 6 per cent drop in incidents of police-reported intimate partner violence.

Decae says most violent partner incidents are not isolated. She says the cycle of violence begins with a honeymoon stage, followed by tension that builds up, and then the explosion comes.

“It’s sad, it’s scary but I’m glad I’m in a position where I can help individuals who have this exposure.”

Cathy Nickel, also a family counsellor, has worked with children as young as three years old. She says kids know more than they're given credit for.

“The mother was very forward-thinking and it was actually a domestic violence situation and the little guy was really acting out.”

While nickel says there can be violence all season, the holidays typically sees more cases.

“Because they're getting Christmas bonuses and whatnot. And instead of it going where it needs to go to, often this is a season of drinking.”

Nickel says it's important for youth to have a trusting relationship with an adult, and says part of the recovery process is being able to talk about it.