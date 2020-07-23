SASKATOON -- Lanigan RCMP have laid charges following a five-month-long cattle theft investigation at Caprina Farms and Ranching near Jansen.

In June, investigators searched Caprina Farms located in the R.M. of Prairie Rose.

The search resulted in a substantial recovery of Alberta and Saskatchewan cattle which had been trafficked by the accused, RCMP say.

Monika and Andre Ribi, both 59 of the R.M. of Prairie Rose, are both charged with theft of cattle, trafficking stolen cattle, fraudulently marking cattle and causing animals to be in distress.

They are scheduled to make their first appearance in Humboldt Provincial Court on Aug. 24.

The RCMP Livestock Section reminds cattle owners of the importance of branding for ownership identification purposes.

Branding is really the only definite means of animal identification, RCMP say.