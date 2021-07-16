SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is recommending against travel to any areas north of Candle Lake due to the worsening wildfire situation in the province.

The SPSA said the emergency advisory alert was issued due to a wildfire burning in areas near La Ronge that has serious potential to cause emergency situations for the public.

The alert was issued just before 7 p.m. Thursday and will stay in effect until Friday at 9 p.m.

The SPSA is advising people to follow directions of local authorities as well as close doors, windows and vents and take all necessary precautions.