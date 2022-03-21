Sask. project aims to reduce racism on the prairies

"Anti-Racism on the Prairies" will feature local photography and infographics. It will also have a workbook and journal component and a collection of poetry and art from Black, Indigenous and people of colour youth. "Anti-Racism on the Prairies" will feature local photography and infographics. It will also have a workbook and journal component and a collection of poetry and art from Black, Indigenous and people of colour youth.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London