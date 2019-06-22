Sask. Premier Scott Moe participates in Pride parade in Saskatoon
Premier Scott Moe participated in his first Pride Parade in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Source: Saskatchewan Party)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:15PM CST
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has attended his first Pride parade.
Moe participated in the Saskatoon Pride Festival parade held on Saturday along with some other Saskatchewan Party MLAs.
Moe's press secretary Jim Billington says there was a change in Moe's schedule that allowed him to travel to Saskatoon from his constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook.
.@PremierScottMoe joined @SaskMLA @SaskPartyYouth and other SaskParty MLAs today at #YXEPride! #yxe pic.twitter.com/EQp0bh31fD— Saskatchewan Party (@SaskParty) June 22, 2019
His appearance marks the first time a Saskatchewan Party premier has participated in a Pride parade.
Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili previously took to Twitter to say that no Saskatchewan Party leader has attended a Pride parade.
Meili said that sent the wrong message about how the province values LBGTQ people.