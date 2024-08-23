Sask. police renew call for tips in historic homicide of Delbert James Desjarlais

Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in the historical homicide of Delbert James Desjarlais.

Twenty years ago today, on August 23, 2004, the 46-year-old Desjarlais was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Avenue F North.

An autopsy later confirmed him to be the victim of a stabbing.

Police say the case remains open and investigators believe members of the public may have information helpful in catching Desjarlais’ killer.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.