SASKATOON -- A registered nurse employed at Saskatchewan Penitentiary took the witness stand in the second degree murder trial of Tyler Vandewater.

Christopher Van Camp, 37, was killed inside the facility on June 7, 2017. Inmate Tyler Vandewater is charged with second-degree murder in relation to his death. While out on parole, Van Camp had overdosed and was returned to Saskatchewan Penitentiary directly from hospital.

Shortly after starting her shift that day, Dinah Willoughby testified a guard told her, “You need to go to Unit Six. There’s something going on and it’s bad.”

Upon her arrival at the cell of Vandewater and Van Camp, there were two guards inside and one on the outside, she said. One of them said to her, “I think he’s been gone for a while.”

Willoughby said she observed Van Camp laying in his bed on his left side facing the wall. She said she saw a lot of blood on his face and back. She moved Van Camp on to his back to get a better look at him, and he was stiff and cold. She checked for a pulse with pulse exhibitor and there was none.

A large amount of blood was underneath his body and she saw a large metal shank laying on the bed, she said.

Van Camp was only wearing his underwear and he had puncture wounds on his back, head and face, she said.

After Van Camp was discovered unresponsive, Vandewater was taken out of the cell and handcuffed.

Willoughby said she has worked at the institution for 12 years.

No medical staff were there during the night shift, as nurses are only on staff at Saskatchewan Penitentiary from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.