Sask. Party holds 25th anniversary celebration

The Saskatchewan Party held a celebration for supporters to mark its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The event was held in the town of Davidson on August 6. More than 700 people attended the event, according to a Sask. Party news release.

Those speaking at the event included former Deputy Premier and Saskatchewan Party founding member Ken Krawetz, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and Premier Scott Moe.

The Sask. Party was formed in August of 1997 when four former Progressive Conservative MLAs (Bill Boyd, Dan D'Autremont, Ben Heppner, and Don Toth) and four former Liberal MLAs (Bob Bjornerud, June Draude, Rod Gantefoer, and Ken Krawetz) joined together to create a new political party.