Sask. officer pleads not guilty in assault case

Prince Albert police officer, Dillon Husky, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on Wednesday afternoon at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

Husky is facing three charges of common assault, based on the findings of a Public Complaints Investigation.

The charges are in relation to two separate incidents that took place on July 1, and July 16, 2022.

Husky was not present when matters were discussed. His lawyer entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to three counts of common assault.

Trial dates are scheduled for Oct. 24 and Dec.12 of this year.

Husky first joined the police force in 2019 and has been assigned administrative duties during the court proceedings.