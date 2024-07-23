7-year-old boy bear sprayed during string of incidents in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and early Tuesday morning, which involved a boy being sprayed by an unknown person.

The first incident happened at roughly 9:50 a.m. Monday at 19th Street West and Avenue C South where a 24-year-old woman was suffering from the effects of bear spray. A police release said the woman was uncooperative and didn't provide any information.

Later that day at 3:50 p.m., police responded to another bear spray attack in the 200 block of Avenue O South where a 7-year-old boy had been sprayed.

At roughly 6:40 p.m. that night, police responded to the 100 block of 33rd Street West for a report of another bear spray attack. Officers spoke with the victim who did not want to press charges.

At roughly the same time, officers responded to the 400 block of Confederation Drive for a report of someone being bear sprayed. Suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. The victim was transported home.

The final incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nelson Road. Officers were unable to locate the suspect when the arrived. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected.