A Prince Albert nurse fined $26,000 for criticizing her grandfather's care on social media heads back to court Tuesday.

In 2016, Carolyn Strom was fined for professional misconduct by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association after criticizing a long-term care home in a 2015 Facebook post saying her grandfather received sub-par care.

Strom's case goes before the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal Tuesday, where she's hoping a judge will overturn the decision.

Strom had previously tried to appeal the SRNA ruling, but that appeal was dismissed by a judge last year.

CTV News will be streaming the hearing live.