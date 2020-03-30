SASKATOON -- The province must act quickly and aggressively to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19, Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili said.

“Now is not the time to let up - we should be testing everyone who has the symptoms and rapidly scaling up contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus,” he said in a news release.

On Sunday, the province announced 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial number to 156. Twenty of those cases have now been linked to a snowmobile rally supper in Christopher Lake. The provincial case count increasing by more than 50 per cent over the weekend shows community transmission is becoming more widespread, Meili said.

On Monday, the province reported its first two deaths related to COVID-19 along with 20 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 176.

Meili called on the provincial government to scale up communication with the public regarding the measures required by launching an aggressive public advocacy campaign. He also wants to see expanded testing and tracing of cases.

“People are anxious and trying hard to protect their families and their communities right now. But in order for them to be taking the right steps, they need clear, up-to-date information from government."