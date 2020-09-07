SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a horse was shot and killed on private property in Western Saskatchewan.

On Sept. 6, Unity RCMP were called to a rural property near the Village of Senlac, about 240 kilometres west of Saskatoon. RCMP said the caller reported someone shot one of his horses.

Mounties said an officer attended the scene and confirmed a horse had been shot with a firearm and the horse was on private land.

RCMP said there are no suspects, but illegal hunting activity is suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Unity RCMP at (306) 228-6300, the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480 or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171.