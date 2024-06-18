Sask. Mountie who shot his lover to be sentenced today

A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover is expected to learn his sentence today.

The naked body of 26-year-old Braden Herman was found in 2021 in a park on the outskirts of Prince Albert.

Fifty-five-year-old Bernie Herman, who is not related to Braden Herman, was convicted in January of manslaughter in the death.

The Crown has asked for a life sentence, and the defence has argued for a term of four to six years.