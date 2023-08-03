Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a peace officer in Saskatoon.
Travis Patron, 32, was found guilty of the hate speech charge in October 2022 in connection with an anti-Semitic video he posted online. Last year, he was also convicted of assaulting two Regina teachers.
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police said a man from Redvers, Sask. was arrested following two incidents where someone impersonated a peace officer.
CTV News has confirmed Patron is the man charged in connection with the alleged crimes.
The first incident reportedly happened on July 29. Around 8:50 a.m., police were called to the Delta Bessborough hotel in downtown Saskatoon after Patron allegedly approached a woman and her child, identified himself as police and accused her of abduction.
The woman headed inside the hotel and police say Patron followed her and caused a "disturbance," according to a police news release.
On Tuesday, an incident at the University of Saskatchewan was reported to police, where Patron allegedly identified himself as a peace officer and offered to escort a woman through an area on campus. Police say the woman declined his offer.
The university sent out an alert to the campus community on Wednesday, saying Patron "continues to trespass" on its property. Anyone who spotted him was asked to call campus protective services.
When asked, a university spokesperson would not say how long Patron's presence on campus had been a concern because it is "now a police matter."
Patron made his first appearance on the charges in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday.
He addressed the judge, claiming he was a "federal agent" of the Canadian Nationalist Party — a political party he has tried to get off the ground since 2017.
The party was deregistered last year after Elections Canada determined it had fallen below the required 250-member threshold.
According to the Canadian Nationalist Party's website, one of the its aims is to "maintain Canada’s European-descended demographic majority."
In court, Patron repeatedly claimed he did not have a criminal record and had never been convicted — calling his detention "arbitrary."
"You have no grounds for detainment," Patron said.
Patron has a history of defending himself in criminal matters, introducing arguments involving bible verses or referencing the Magna Carta.
When asked if he wanted a lawyer Thursday morning, Patron replied he "had the right to remain silent."
The Crown and judge agreed the case was exceptional, with the Crown calling it an "extreme matter of public safety."
In addition to his impersonation charges, he is facing two counts of violating court-ordered conditions related to his previous criminal convictions.
The judge requested legal counsel be assigned to Patron and his bid to be released was denied.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.
--With files from Noah Rishaug
