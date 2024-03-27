SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Sask. man faces murder charge in Black Lake suspicious death

    RCMP
    A 29-year-old Sask. man is facing murder charges in relation to the suspicious death in Black Lake, RCMP said.

    Joey Stalthanee from Black Lake was charged with one count second-degree murder and will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday, according to a release from RCMP.

    At around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of an injured man in a home in Black Lake, RCMP said.

    The victim, who has been identified as 52-year-old Victor Robillard, was transferred to hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

    Black Lake Denesuline First Nation is about 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

