Sask. man faces murder charge in Black Lake suspicious death

A 29-year-old Sask. man is facing murder charges in relation to the suspicious death in Black Lake, RCMP said.

Joey Stalthanee from Black Lake was charged with one count second-degree murder and will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday, according to a release from RCMP.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of an injured man in a home in Black Lake, RCMP said.

The victim, who has been identified as 52-year-old Victor Robillard, was transferred to hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Black Lake Denesuline First Nation is about 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.