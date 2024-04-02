Sask. man faces murder charge following death of La Ronge woman

A 33-year-old La Ronge man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 52-year-old woman in the community.

On Sunday at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report about an injured woman at a residence Far Reserve Road in La Ronge, a town about 380 kilometres from Saskatoon. Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The victim has been identified as Sharon Brown from the La Ronge area.

Her family has been notified and victim services have been made available to them, RCMP said.

Brad Ratt, 33, is charged in Brown’s death. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in La Ronge on Thursday.