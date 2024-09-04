Sask. man dead after crash on Highway 16
A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
R-C-M-P say an S-U-V and a semi collided yesterday morning near North Battleford.
The driver and sole occupant of the S-U-V, who was from Saskatoon, was declared dead by E-M-S at the scene.
The semi driver wasn't hurt.
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre from winning election: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the UCP government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
'He didn't deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning. Instead, those who knew and loved him are mourning his death after the 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from a Toronto police station.
Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play
Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a 'minor stroke' last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
Regina
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.
Moose Jaw police warn of STARS Lottery phone scam
Police in Moose Jaw say a scammer is once again pretending to be from the STARS Air Ambulance Lottery in hopes of defrauding people in the city of their money.
'Didn't go as planned': Regina concert goers say Sweet Escape Fest marred by lack of security, performers claiming they weren't paid
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
Winnipeg
'What can I do to stay safe?': Woman warns car owners after car gets stolen twice in Winnipeg
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
-
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Edmonton
Alberta health minister says hospital transfer plan isn't 'hard and fast'
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says a plan to offload underperforming hospitals from Alberta Health Services to third-party operators is still up for discussion.
-
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Brief cool down ahead of more September heat
September started with two consecutive 30+ days and there's another string of 30-degree days coming.
Calgary
No COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta at present, officials say
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available in Alberta right now, the UCP government confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
3 downtown Calgary buildings to be knocked down make room for affordable housing
The City of Calgary has moved ahead with a plan to demolish three downtown buildings to make way for some much-needed affordable housing.
Lethbridge
Brooks, Alta., man caught doing 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive
Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.
‘It’s really good to be back’: First day of school in Lethbridge
It was busy outside St. Patrick Fine Arts School in Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
-
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Ottawa
OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line
OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.
-
A look at this year's Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.
-
Montreal
Milliard wants 'profession of faith to Quebec' from PLQ leadership candidates
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a 'profession of faith to Quebec,' believes prospect Charles Milliard.
-
Canadiens' Caufield to now wear No. 13 to honour Gaudreau
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Cole Caufield will wear jersey No. 13 in honour of his friend and fellow hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on Aug. 29.
-
'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames
A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack.
Vancouver
Poilievre weighs in on B.C. election as dust begins to settle on fallout from Conservative merger
It's become a game of musical chairs at the B.C. legislature as candidates and MLAs try to win a seat in October's provincial election.
-
-
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
Kelowna
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Vancouver Island
BC Ferries announces 28 more sailing cancellations on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
-
Man arrested as police investigate suspicious death in Ahousaht, B.C.
Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Poilievre weighs in on B.C. election as dust begins to settle on fallout from Conservative merger
It's become a game of musical chairs at the B.C. legislature as candidates and MLAs try to win a seat in October's provincial election.
London
-
-
London, Ont. researchers develop tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
-
One person dead following serious single vehicle collision
A serious single vehicle collision investigation is underway in Georgian Bluffs.
Kitchener
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
-
1 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener
Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
-
Atlantic
N.S. Health introducing new technology expected to help clinicians serve patients faster
New technology being introduced in Nova Scotia’s health-care system is expected to make it easier for residents to search for health information.
-
-
Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rates in country, according Statistics Canada
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
N.L.
-
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.