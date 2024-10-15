Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Saskatchewan RCMP says officers with the La Ronge detachment were called the scene of the crash on Highway 165, about 15 minutes south of Hall Lake, in the Morin Lake Reserve.
Paramedics joined officers at the scene and transported a 15-year-old passenger of the vehicle to hospital, where he was later declared dead. Police say the boy’s family has been notified.
The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries, police said. He was later charged with one count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, one count of driving while impaired by alcohol, and dangerous driving causing death.
The man made a first court appearance in La Ronge on Tuesday, the RCMP said.
The Morin Lake Reserve is located about 374 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
