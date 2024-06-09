SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man arrested while cleaning stolen vehicle at Esso car wash

    The car wash on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue in Prince Albert, where police say a suspect was caught washing a stolen vehicle. (Source: Google) The car wash on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue in Prince Albert, where police say a suspect was caught washing a stolen vehicle. (Source: Google)
    Share

    A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested after police found him washing a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert this week.

    Patrol officers noticed the stolen vehicle at the Esso car wash on 15th Avenue on Thursday, according to a June 7 news release from the Prince Albert police.

    Police say the accused was washing the stolen vehicle when they spotted it.

    By blocking the exits with their patrol vehicles, police were able to prevent the suspect from driving away.

    The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday. He’s charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

