Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment

    A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.

    According to the Saskatchewan RCMP, the vehicle was seen driving directly at the RCMP detachment on 6th Avenue South in Warman around 11:20 a.m. on Monday.

    “The vehicle came to a stop just before hitting the detachment and officers approached,” RCMP said in a news release.

    The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle came out armed with a blade and uttering threats, RCMP said.

    When officers were unable to de-escalate the situation through verbal commands, police deployed pepper spray.

    RCMP said the driver, 51-year-old Glen Friesen from Radisson, was arrested and given a first-aid assessment for the effects of the spray

    Friesen faces charges including assault on a police officer, dangerous driving, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

