Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period

A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.

The alleged assaults were reported to Rosthern RCMP on April 19.

According to police, the assaults involved five adult residents at a care home in Hepburn.

They are believed to have occurred between 1992 and 2009.

Brent Gabona, 52, faces five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

In a news release, RCMP said Gabona has not been employed at the care home since 2009.

The Waldheim man was expected to appear in provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday.