SASKATOON -- Frontline healthcare workers in Prince Albert choreographed and recorded a music video in an effort to boost hospital staff and patient morale.

Staff at Victoria Hospital recorded and posted a music video to Youtube with the message “we are still here for patients that need us,” according Sharon Griffin with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Working together as a team makes us stronger for each other and the patients and families that need us,” Griffin said. “We had fun filming it and the patients and families present that participated enjoyed the distraction while we filmed.”

Saskatchewan is coming off a record-breaking week for hospitalizations with 282 and 61 patients in intensive care. The province recorded four more deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 667.

On Thursday the province announced it is suspending its organ donation program indefinitely as part of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s COVID-19 surge plan.