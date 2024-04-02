Sask. home brewers can now legally serve their hooch at family events

Saskatchewan’s liquor regulator has paved the way for the province’s home brewers to serve their own at family events — with a special occasion permit.

“These changes provide additional options for people hosting a wedding, reunion or other family event, while also enhancing business opportunities for U-Bre and U-Vin facilities where customers manufacture their own products,” said Dustin Duncan, minister responsible for the province’s liquor regulator.

In a news release on Tuesday, Duncan said his government is committed to reducing “unnecessary liquor regulations,” while balancing the need to make sure alcohol is served and consumed responsibly.

Home brewers still can’t charge for their concoctions, and they will require a special occasion permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority to serve it to their guests.