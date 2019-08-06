

CTV Saskatoon





The Shiloh Baptist Church and Cemetery near Maidstone unveiled a plaque Saturday officially recognizing it as a provincial heritage property.

Julius Caesar Lane and Joseph Mayes founded the pioneer settlement of Shiloh, travelling up from America with other African American settlers in 1910.

One year later the church was built, and it's the only remaining building from the original settlement.

The church is the last known building remaining from the only African American farming community established in the province and is a representative example of early 20th century log building construction, according to a 2018 news release from the province.

"I always say it's not just Saskatchewan history, it's Western Canadian history, and its history that not a lot of people know about," said Leander Keith Lane, president of the Shiloh Baptist Church and Cemetery Restoration Society and descendent of Julius Lane.