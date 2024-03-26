Sask. highway traffic rerouted following gasoline spill

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Rosetown fire department are tending to the spill while officers from the local RCMP detachment reroute traffic in both directions.

No fire or injuries have been reported, according to an RCMP news release.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline said traffic was still restricted as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Traffic is down to one lane in both directions, and drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More details to come.