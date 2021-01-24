SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Rosthern hospital, forcing the temporary closure of its inpatient unit to admissions and transfers

Ten patients have tested positive for the virus as well as two staff, the SHA said in a news release.

Despite the outbreak emergency and outpatient services will remain available, the SHA said, adding contact tracing is underway.

In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, the SHA said it’s permitting visitors for end-of-life situations only, including palliative care, hospice care or those who are at a higher risk for loss of life.