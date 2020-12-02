SASKATOON --

The Ministry of Health posted a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital to the provincial outbreak page in error, spokesperson Karen Hill said in an email to media.

“St. Paul’s Hospital, 6th Floor Medicine Unit is not currently in outbreak,” she said.

“The notification has been removed from our website and I apologize to you and the facility for this error.”

Another outbreak, which is still considered active, was declared in the trauma and orthopedic unit at Royal University Hospital on Nov. 20.

An outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting,