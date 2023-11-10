Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'

Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.

Everett Hindley addressed the issue at the legislature on Thursday after CTV News reported that St. Paul’s Hospital failed a fire department inspection because of crowding in hallways.

“What we're experiencing right now, it's not acceptable. It's not what we would want to have for health care in the hospitals in our largest centre in this province,” Hindley said.

“There is work being done around the staffing of the cardiac short stay units, operating some additional flex beds at Royal University Hospital as well," Hindley said.

A retired nurse who spoke to CTV News on Thursday said she is 'horrified' about the crowded conditions she witnessed at Royal University Hospital.

Hindley said he “had the opportunity earlier this week to speak to the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority” to identify steps to “address the pressures we’re facing at our hospitals.”

Donna Davis, a member of Patients for Patient Safety, worries about infection control, patient privacy and proper care as a result of overcrowding.

“It’s a very complex issue. It’s been going on for a long time, and now it’s at a crucial tipping point,” Davis told CTV News.

Davis said short staffing at hospitals is part of the reason for overcrowding in emergency units.

“Government has to ask all stakeholders involved, ‘What can be done?’ Don’t try and solve it on their own. Ask physicians, ask nurses, ask the patients,” Davis said.