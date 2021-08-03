Advertisement
Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Saskatoon nightclub
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 4:50PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:44PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising those who attended the Pink nightclub between 10 p.m. July 24 and 3 a.m. July 25 to get tested for COVID-19, as they may have been exposed.
Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 9 you should instead self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 8.
If symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.
