SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising those who attended the Pink nightclub between 10 p.m. July 24 and 3 a.m. July 25 to get tested for COVID-19, as they may have been exposed.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 9 you should instead self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 8.

If symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.