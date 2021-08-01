SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a casino in Lloydminster.

The SHA is warning people, who were at the Gold Horse Casino in Lloydminster on the following dates, may have been exposed to the virus according to a news release.

July 20th – from 11:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

July 22th – from 11:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

July 23rd – from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 24th – from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

July 25th – from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

July 26th – from 5:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

July 27th – from 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

The SHA is asking anyone who was at the casino during these times to get a COVID-19 test immediately.

For those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the second dose was received on or before July 9, they should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Aug. 6, the SHA said.

If symptoms develop, individuals should start self-isolating immediately and get tested for COVID-19.