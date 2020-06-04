SASKATOON -- The Government of Saskatchewan plans on spending $53 million over the next two years to repair or replace more than 150 highway bridges and culverts, according to a release sent out Thursday.

“Building bridges and culverts will boost the economy while improving infrastructure that will service the province for decades to come,” said Greg Ottenbreit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.

“These projects are another way we can build for the future while helping our recovery from the global pandemic.”

These projects are part of the province’s $7.5 billion two-year plan to build a stronger province and help with its economic recovery.

This year’s funding will allow the province to meet its goal of rebuilding 200 bridges and replacing 2,000 culverts over the next decade, the release said.

Bridges that will be undergoing major repairs include the following:

Highway 11 over the CN Rail line north of Saskatoon at Warman ($1.1 million)

Highway 1 over the CP Rail line near Swift Current

Highway 1 over the CP Rail line best Maple Creek ($3.8 million)

Highway 376 over the North Saskatchewan River at Maymont ($2.2 million)

The following two major bridge rehabilitation projects have already been completed this year:

Highway 3 over the South Saskatchewan River southeast of Prince Albert ($650,000)

Highway 55 over the Saskatchewan River north of Nipawin ($700,000)

The province also plans to replace 18 to 20 short span bridges including a $3 million replacement bridge on Highway 5 over the Assiniboine River near Kamsack, according to the release.

The release also said the government will replace 130 culverts across the province.

Traffic accommodations will be in place during construction projects and travellers should expect delays, reduced speed limits and plan ahead, the province said.