Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
False claims circulating on social media alleged people in Black Lake First Nation were being forced to take COVID-19 vaccines, with people fleeing "into the bush" to avoid being vaccinated.
"Chief and council in Black Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan strongly refute statements made in a careless Facebook video," the First Nation's leadership said in a statement shared with media.
"Black Lake First Nation strongly supports the personal choice and freedom to choose to be vaccinated or remain unvaccinated."
The video also prompted a response from the Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), which serves the community.
"There is no dire situation in Black Lake," the AHA said in a statement issued after it became aware of the misinformation circulating online.
"We can confirm to you that no one is hiding nor forced to the bush for avoiding (vaccinations)."
According to the AHA, vaccine uptake is "steadily increasing by the day" in the community.
The First Nation was hard hit by a COVID-19 outbreak during the summer and the community's chief Archie Robillard died after testing positive for the illness.
In its statement, the AHA said there are no active COVID-19 cases in Black Lake or any other community served by the health authority.
Black Lake is one of two AHA communities where a tuberculosis outbreak was declared earlier this month.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
UPDATED | Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to the congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden.
77 per cent of Canadians aged 55-69 worried about retirement finances: survey
More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Los Angeles county wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Sask. top doc says no more than 2-3 households should mix
Even without a provincial mandate, Saskatchewan's top doctor is urging people to keep private gatherings small and to limit mixing between households.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba’s vaccine mandates likely to stay in place until next year: Roussin
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for picture appearing to break public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo at an event over the weekend, appearing to break public health orders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases
Provincial health officials are set to reveal how many new COVID-19 cases and outbreaks were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver announces vaccine mandate for city staff
The vaccine mandate by the publicly-funded body comes as many other large employers, such as ski resorts, the provincial public service and BC Hydro, have done the same.
-
Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules
Lawyers for British Columbia's largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.
-
'Progressive' workplaces likely to offer 4-day work week in near future, says HR expert
A Vancouver-based human resources expert says forward-thinking workplaces in Canada are likely to jump on the four-day work week bandwagon in the coming years.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Police searching for 1990s sex assault victims of onetime high-level Raelian
A onetime well-known member of the 'Raelian' cult, Bobby 'Lear' Potvin, is facing a charge of sexual assault in a case dating back to the 90s. Montreal police are asking other potential victims to come forward.
Edmonton
-
Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority
There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.
-
Beers and ballots: Edmonton teen celebrates 18th birthday by voting before Whyte Ave
The municipal election landed on the perfect day for a west Edmonton teen.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Northern Ontario
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail as health unit reports 37 new cases
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as Sudbury's health unit reports 37 new cases on Monday.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
London
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.