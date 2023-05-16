Sask. fire bans issued before May long weekend

Those looking to spend their long weekend camping will have to do without a campfire this year.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued a fire ban for all Crown lands and provincial parks north of Highway 16 on Tuesday, due to the risk from ongoing hot and dry conditions.

"While many people are looking forward to the long weekend, the decision to implement a fire ban is necessary in order to protect lives, communities, major infrastructure and resources from wildfire," SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said in a news release.

The announcement comes in the wake of widespread wildfires across western Canada, and as forest fires threaten communities in northwestern Saskatchewan.

There are 29 active fires in the province, according to a May 16 report from SPSA. Six of those fire are not contained, the agency says.

Over 100 municipalities across the province are also under active fire bans, according to SPSA, including 92 rural and 28 urban municipalities.

There are currently no restrictions in place in Saskatoon, but fires are prohibited in many of the surrounding areas, including Corman Park, Vanscoy, Eagle Creek and Perdue.

While fires are still permitted in Saskatoon at this time, the city is warning people to be cautious disposing of smoking material.

“Smoking materials are a leading cause of outdoor fires,” a city news release says. “A dropped or improperly disposed cigarette can smoulder for hours before bursting into flames or can ignite sooner in windy conditions.”

Find an up-to-date interactive map of fire bans in the province on the SPSA website.