'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
"It was really scary. I've never been through something like that," Tavia Shatilla told CTV News.
Shatilla and her nine-year-old daughter Jurnie were among those who finally got the go-ahead to leave the community after waiting hours for an escort to lead them through the flames.
"I couldn't show my fear because of my daughter. But she was okay with it," Shatilla said.
Shatilla and her daughter kept calm by listening to music and taking video of the hotspots they approached. Some of that video can be viewed using the player at the top of this story.
Jurnie, for her part, said she was only a "tiny bit scared."
When CTV News reached the mother and daughter in their Saskatoon hotel room early Monday afternoon, the nine-year-old had yet to sleep since arriving in the city.
Shatilla said they decided to come to Saskatoon — roughly 500 kilometres southeast of Buffalo Narrows — because there were a limited number of spaces in Lloydminster where most evacuees were sent.
"So we thought we would come here and then see how it goes," Shatilla said.
Another resident, Martin Morin, headed in the other direction Sunday night, leaving Saskatoon for Buffalo Narrows to defend his family cabin from the blaze.
With the roads to the cabin closed, he ended up travelling to the cabin by boat.
"So I've been out here since midnight, two hours sleep. I went to bed at four o'clock last night," Morin said.
Morin, his wife and son have kept a water pump and sprinklers running to keep the flames at bay.
Morin, an experienced firefighter, said firefighters had set up the sprinklers and the pump, but the gas that powers the system would have quickly run out.
"There was no extra gas here, we were smart enough to bring gas," he said.
Morin said he wishes the province would have fought the fire more aggressively before it spread.
"Get this damn thing out," Morin said.
Buffalo Narrows mayor Sandy Ericson issued the partial evacuation order on Sunday morning, asking anyone vulnerable to health complications from smoke inhalation to prepare to evacuate.
According to the northern village, buses arrived at 9:30 to take vulnerable residents out of the community. Shatilla and others taking their own vehicles filed in behind the buses to be led out.
The buses were originally scheduled to leave in the afternoon, but the effort was put on hold after the fire crossed the highway and the road was closed until further notice.
"The fire jumped the road and they had to make fire guards and stuff. And so we never got out of there until 11:00 last night," Shatilla said.
The fire has also destroyed power lines, cutting off electricity.
In an update late Monday morning, SaskPower said power won't be restored in a number of northern communities including La Loche and Buffalo River.
Shatilla said the crews battling the fire have been "amazing."
"They're working steady ... Like they're just trying and trying and trying and this fire is just crazy," Shatilla said.
In an update to news media Monday afternoon, a Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) representative said it could take a week before it's safe for evacuees to return home.
While the SPSA is providing accommodations to 95 evacuees, SPSA executive director Peter Boniface said there are many more who left in their own vehicles.
"An unknown number of people have self-evacuated and are now staying with family and friends or in other locations and the SPSA is also working to support these individuals as well," Boniface said.
SPSA land operations director Brian Chartrand said the fires are expected to grow in size.
"It's definitely a concern with our forecasted weather, they are expected to continue to grow but hopefully we will have some reprieve with rain. I don't know when that's forecast for but hopefully in the coming week or two," Chartrand said.
He said the blaze near Buffalo Narrows is estimated to be roughly 25,000 hectares in size.
--With files from Tyler Barrow
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Regina
-
Regina Exhibition Association struggling to keep afloat financially, report says
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) will likely be unable to meet its financial obligations by September if city council doesn't clear the way for it to take on more debt, according to a report from city administration.
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
400K bump in funding announced for U of R cognitive behaviour therapy program
An online therapy program, meant to make mental health services more accessible for everyone, has received a substantial bump in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
A jury heard Monday that a Manitoba man on trial for killing his neighbour allegedly ran the victim down before shooting him three times during a botched robbery.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman forced to pay stranger's fine - or risk one of her own
Alandra Williams says she went into her local Alberta Registry after having trouble renewing her vehicle registration online, and found out she was on the hook for a lot more than just registration fees.
-
Human remains found in Banff National Park identified
Calgary police say human remains found in Banff National Park last week are confirmed to be that of a Chestermere woman who went missing in the summer of 2020.
-
Students at Calgary's Brentwood School relocated for remainder of year
Students at Brentwood School in northwest Calgary have been relocated for the remainder of the year due to an issue with the building’s ceiling.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue
Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Tire slashing at Terwillegar Rec Centre prompts school alerts: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for a person who may have been armed with a knife and slashed a car's tires in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot Monday morning.
Toronto
-
RECAP
RECAP | Toronto mayoral candidates square off in first debate
Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are getting set to square off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.
-
Man dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto laneway
A man is dead after a stabbing in a laneway in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
'Backroom deal:' Critics question TTC’s quiet extension of Rogers deal
A boost to an already-controversial contract is being called a sweetheart deal, after the TTC announced that the rights to bring cell-phone service to Toronto’s subway system would be extended by a decade.
Ottawa
-
Snoop Dogg sends a message to Ottawa Senators fans as ownership bids are due
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is making a new push in his bid to be part of the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Ottawa school board softens policy around police uniforms in classrooms
Ottawa’s English language public school board is softening its stance on whether police officers in uniform can address students in the classroom.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
-
B.C. heat wave: Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory
Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory Monday afternoon as B.C.’s early season heat wave continues.
-
City of 21,000 on evacuation alert due to B.C. wildfire
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Child in critical condition with burns after fire in Laval apartment building
A mother and two young children were sent to hospital Monday with serious burns to their upper bodies after a fire started in a Laval apartment building.
-
Laval reception hall closes after repeated violent attacks
Just over a month after police forces launched a joint investigation to fight organized crime in Montreal, a reception hall in Laval has closed its doors for good after being attacked multiple times.
Vancouver Island
-
Dogs reportedly harass elephant seal on Esquimalt beach
Officials are reminding residents not to interfere with elephant seals as some carry out their seasonal moulting on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries allows pets on more outside decks in new pilot program
BC Ferries is letting pet owners bring their dogs and cats to the outside upper decks of vessels along three routes this summer under its expanded pet pilot program.
-
Massive tree falls in Beacon Hill Park
A massive tree has fallen in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park, requiring a large cleanup effort by city staff.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.
London
-
Developmentally disabled Londoner faces imminent return to homelessness
A desperate search is on to help a man with a developmental disability find supportive housing. 'It was scary,' recalled Shawn Mitchell, a 25-year-old Londoner who had to sleep in a park earlier this spring. 'I woke up one morning and I was soaking wet. Everything I had was soaking wet.'
-
Police investigating after women approached by naked man in north London, Ont.
London police are investigating two separate incidents after women were approached by a naked man in northeast London over the weekend.
-
Section of Adelaide Street North closed until Wednesday
A heads up for drivers, but a major London, Ont. artery is out of commission for the next two days due to emergency sewer repairs.