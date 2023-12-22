SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. Federal Penitentiary seizes more than $450,000 worth of contraband

    (Stacey Hein / CTV News) (Stacey Hein / CTV News)
    Prince Albert, Sask. -

    More than $450,000 worth of contraband and unauthorized items were seized from the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

    The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said staff members seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, tobacco and cell phones from the minimum and maximum security units.

    The CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, and said it will continue to work with police to take action against those who smuggle in contraband.

    It said police have been notified of this incident and the institution is investigating.

