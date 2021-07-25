SASKATOON -- After two years stuck on the sidelines because of the global pandemic, the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is slated to return to Prairieland Park in 2022.

The event was purchased in the winter of 2020 by Prairieland Park with the intention to move the show to spring dates in 2021, but with public gathering restrictions, it was impossible to host the Expo, Prairieland Park said in a news release.

With Saskatchewan's Reopen Plan, organizers of the event expect the return of the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo in spring 2022, according to the news release.

Planned for April 29, 30 and May 1, 2022, event organizers are optimistic all borders will be fully open by event time, Prairieland Park said.

More information, event updates and tickets package information will be made available in the next few weeks, the organization said.