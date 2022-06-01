Sask. economy projected to grow 7.9 per cent in 2022, lead the country: report
A report from the Conference Board of Canada projects Saskatchewan will lead the country in economic growth in 2022.
Its outlook for the Saskatchewan economy will see GDP grow 7.9 per cent in 2022, largely driven by the energy sector and commodities.
“Saskatchewan’s economy had shrunk 0.3 per cent in 2021, almost entirely due to a devastating drought that limited output in the agricultural sector, however The Conference Board of Canada anticipates a significant recovery in 2022 with GDP volumes to grow 7.9 per cent. Although agricultural yields will be below average, soaring wheat prices have led to an increase in seeded area on farms” says a news release.
The Conference Board projects Alberta to be second in economic growth this year at 6.6 per cent.
“The oil and gas sector is anticipated to play a major role in the province’s growth, however, there are mitigating factors that could constrain its potential. Alberta is also set to see major investment in petrochemical manufacturing, with construction of three major facilities set to begin over the next two years."
Ted Mallett, Director, Economic Forecasting with the Conference Board of Canada says consumer spending growth will start to slow down as rising interest rates impact borrowers. But high employment will keep Canada’s economy moving forward.
“Trade disruptions brought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID’s resurgence in China has sent prices soaring, creating a domino effect on consumer inflation,” Mallett said in the release.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Majority of Canadians want Queen to apologize for residential schools: survey
According to a new survey, Canadians are divided about the country's ties to the British throne, but largely think Queen Elizabeth should apologize for Canada's residential school system.
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in Saskatoon
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
Mechanical room leak leads to unsafe carbon monoxide levels at Winnipeg building
A seven-storey, multi-residential building was found to have unsafe carbon monoxide levels due to a leak in the mechanical room.
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
-
LIVE NOW | Flair Airlines allowed to keep licence after transportation regulator rules company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company 'is Canadian.'
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
These major roadways will be closed in Toronto this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
Next Lotto Max draw hits whopping $113M as OLG announces 'big' Ontario prize winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect last 1,400 customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Eastern Ontario mayor suggests mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
Officer breaks window to rescue driver trapped in submerged vehicle in Harrison Lake
A dramatic rescue took place at Harrison Lake earlier this week, after a driver veered off the road and submerged their car in the water.
Facebook Marketplace seller pepper sprayed by suspects in caught-on-camera robbery
Port Moody police are investigating a daytime robbery that was caught on camera this week after someone selling a pair of shoes through Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by two young men.
Toxic drug alerts now being sent by text in this B.C. health authority
A B.C. health authority is the first in the province to launch a text-alert system to warn residents about toxic drug supplies.
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
Legault promises Quebecers another inflation payment -- if the CAQ is re-elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
Quebec gets new French-language ministry, headed by Bill 96 lead
Previously the 'minister responsible for the French language,' Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette has a new, shorter title: French language minister.
NEW | Canada Sevens women’s rugby tournament leaving Langford for Vancouver
The 2023 HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby tournament is leaving its longtime home of Langford, B.C., next year and moving to Vancouver.
Tourism life 'getting back to normal' in Tofino, neighbouring communities
Tourism Tofino executive director Nancy Cameron said hotel occupancy is expected to be 90 to 95 per cent for July and August, though some locals also have concerns about staffing shortages at different businesses.
Vancouver Island handgun hobbyists concerned over proposed ban in Canada
Firearm hobbyists on Vancouver Island are voicing their concern over legislation that was proposed by the federal government on Monday.
NEW | Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
NEW | New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick is announcing a $20-million program to ease the pressure of food and fuel inflation in the province. The government says it will issue a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Adult tests positive for Lyme disease: Sudbury health unit
Lab results have confirmed a northern Ontario adult has tested positive for Lyme disease and likely acquired it in the Manitoulin District, health officials say.
Sudbury police investigating a suspicious death
Sudbury police are investigating after officers went to check on a man, who had not been seen for days, and found him deceased in his home.
Gas shortage across Shell stations in southern Ontario
If you’ve attempted to fill up your gas tank at a Shell station lately you may have noticed some pumps have run dry.
Fire forces closure of entire north London plaza
The entire plaza where a Pizza Hut caught fire on Tuesday, is completely closed on Wednesday.
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.