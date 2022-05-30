Sask. could be 'major producer' of rare earth minerals
Mike Crabtree hopes Saskatchewan will serve as a catalyst for the rare earth elements industry.
“The actual demand for rare earths is going to hockey stick literally over the next 10 years and Saskatchewan has the opportunity to be a major producer,” said Crabtree, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Research Council.
Crabtree made his comments at Nutrien Tower in Saskatoon on a panel for Saskatchewan Mining Week.
He said all 17 rare earth elements can be found in Saskatchewan. They are used in products such as cell phones, televisions, computers, vehicles and wind turbines.
The council is set to begin opening its $35 million rare earth processing facility next year, the first of its kind in North America.
Crabtree said the West must establish its own supply chain for the products, or else be "completely reliant on China."
Saskatchewan Mining Association Chair Larry Long said a lot of exploration is happening in the province, which bodes well for the mineral industry.
Long is also the senior vice president of potash operations at Nutrien. He addressed the role his company is playing to help with the Russia-Ukraine conflict's effect on global food security. The company has upped
its potash production to 15 million tonnes from 14 million.
“We're going to have to help with food security in places that just don't have access to the fertilizer,” Long said.
Zach Maurer, president and CEO of Prairie Lithium, talked about the growing demand for lithium. The company is looking for lithium brines in southeastern Saskatchewan and is scaling up its lithium extraction process.
“There is a huge potential for lithium resources in Saskatchewan. Just a massive future demand for lithium and a great opportunity to develop these resources in Saskatchewan," he said.
Maurer said the world will need to produce “triple to quadruple” the amount of lithium produced by 2025.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Mexico tourist zone hit by Hurricane Agatha
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
Regina
-
First responders, doctors and health officials give testimony at Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
-
Man faces multiple charges including attempted murder: Regina police
A Regina man is facing several charges including attempted murder after an incident in the North Central neighbourhood according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Best practices to protect': Sask. Government advises public on how to avoid catching West Nile this summer
Summer in Saskatchewan brings warm temperatures, blooming flowers and enjoyment of the outdoors. With that, also comes mosquitoes and with them, the West Nile virus.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
-
Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage
A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.
Calgary
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation
A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.
-
Calgary show dog ready for the bright lights of New York at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Calgary canine is headed to New York to partake in one of the world’s most prestigious dog shows, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event is in its 146th year, and six-year-old Frank, a Boston Terrier, is hoping to impress the judges.
Edmonton
-
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
-
After getting sent down, passed over, Jay Woodcroft praised for Oilers playoff run
Ken Holland didn't exactly say he regrets not putting Jay Woodcroft behind the Oilers bench sooner, but he's sure happy "Woody" is there now.
-
'Changes have to be made': Sohi outlines new Chinatown safety plan after community push for action
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi unveiled a new action plan to help make Edmonton's Chinatown community safer for all and revitalize the area, including a grant for area businesses to hire private security.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Ontario woman with vaccine medical exemption denied boarding at Pearson airport
An Ontario woman is out more than $4,000 after being denied boarding at Toronto Pearson International Airport because she didn't fill out the appropriate vaccine exemption forms.
-
Ontario could see rare 'meteor storm' tonight. This is what you need to know
If the stars align, Ontario residents may be able to see a spectacular celestial show early Tuesday morning – an event that astronomers call a 'meteor storm.'
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa says 6,500 customers left to restore as of Monday night
Hydro crews are now focusing on smaller pockets of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
-
Andrea Horwath rallies crowd in Ottawa hours after Doug Ford visit
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath both visited Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau evokes shooting of innocent B.C. teen while announcing new gun control measures
Announcing new measures to tackle gun violence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the memory of an innocent B.C. teenager who was killed when gang members opened fire on a busy street in 2018.
-
Reports of B.C.-wide 911 outage for Telus, Koodo cellphone customers
Another 911 outage was reported in British Columbia on Monday, this time affecting Telus and Koodo mobile customers across the province.
-
Missing 20-year-old last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old woman who was last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
-
Montreal mass shooting survivors say they're optimistic about new gun-control bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited recent shootings in Montreal as he announced the sweeping bill, including the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui. Survivors of the Dawson and Polytechnique shootings said they're hopeful it will make a difference.
Vancouver Island
-
'Covered in blood': Woman in good spirits after eagle attack in Campbell River, B.C.
A Campbell River, B.C., woman hasn't lost her love for eagles after she was recently attacked by one, leading to a hospital visit.
-
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
-
B.C. village suspends firefighting services amid staff shortage
A village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has temporarily suspended its volunteer fire department amid a shortage of members.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
Northern Ontario
-
More new faces in Sudbury needing help, many young families
The need to help vulnerable people and families struggling with the cost of living is evident in Sudbury, advocates say.
-
Canada officially recognizes northern Ont. First Nation
Beaverhouse First Nation, in northern Ontario near Kirkland Lake, has been fighting to be recognized as a rights-bearing Indigenous community for more than three decades—and those efforts recently came to fruition.
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
London
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
-
'I heard this catastrophic shattering': Multiple bus shelters damaged in London
The London Transit Commission is once dealing with a rash of incidents where the glass in bus shelters have been smashed out.
-
Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two young children have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.