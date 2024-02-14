Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office

Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.

"The problem that we have in Saskatchewan is that we're not investing in this sector," SEIU-West Barbara Cape president told CTV News.

"This demonstration is as much for the clients and their families, as it is for our members."

The union staff are also pushing for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be added as a statutory holiday.

Along with the rally, employees also delivered Valentines to LutherCare executives.

The cards had messages like: 'Help us get a collective agreement, don't break my heart, and let's bargain a fair deal.'

CTV News has contacted LutherCare Communities for comment.

Conciliation — an intervention process involving a neutral third party — is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26.

If a deal cannot be reached, SEIU-West said members are prepared to take job action.

SEIU-West members working at LutherCare group homes have been without a contract for over a year.

SEIU-West represents about 70 employees of LutherCare group homes in Saskatoon.