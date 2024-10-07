Sask. care home worker charged with sexually assaulting residents still awaiting a trial date

A 36-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting, physically assaulting and threatening residents at a Saskatchewan care home, was not in court when her matters were spoken to Monday afternoon.

In February, RCMP charged Jaclyn Elias with four counts of assault, three counts of sexual assault, one of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Elias was an employee at a care home in Wilkie, a community about 55 kilometres southwest of the Battlefords.

In a news release, the RCMP said the alleged incidents occurred between January 2023 and February 2024 and said at least four residents were affected.

Elias has not worked at the care home since February, according to the RCMP.

She was not present when her case appeared before a North Battleford Provincial Court judge on Monday. A lawyer spoke on her behalf.

The case was originally scheduled for an election — a proceeding to determine whether Elias would be tried at Provincial Court or Court of King’s Bench, and whether it would be a jury or judge-alone trial. But Elias’ matters were adjourned because she is waiting for a letter from legal aid.

Her case is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 21.