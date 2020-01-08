PRINCE ALBERT -- The Canadian Tire in Prince Albert has turned a good cause into an international record.

The store has sold the most Toffifee in the world.

“Not just the world, in the whole charted universe of the galaxy in fact,” store owner Malcolm Jenkins said.

Jenkins donated $1 from every box of Toffifee sold to the Rose Garden Hospice building fund, adding up to a $28,600 cheque. The board aims to raise $4 million.

“Malcolm has been the one that has generated the enthusiasm for the fundraising in this project,” Rose Garden Hospice board member Ralph Boychuk said.

“We certainly have appreciated the uniqueness of the fundraising that has gone on for this particular occasion. It’s just another example of the outstanding service that this man (Malcolm Jenkins) provides to the community.”

Jenkins thanked the public for supporting the campaign. His sales led the makers of Toffifee to present him with a lifetime achievement award.

“I said that should be worth a trophy and they said, ‘we think so too.’” Jenkins said.

The trophy’s inscription reads: “For going above and beyond in the promotions of hazelnut, caramel, nougat cream and chocolate.”

In recent years, the store has brought in large shipments of Toffifee chocolate candy during the Christmas season and sold it to raise funds for charities in Prince Albert such as the JumpStart Playground and the West Flat Skate Park.

“The whole thing with Toffifee is to raise awareness for the hospice and 28,000 people now know more about the hospice than they did three months ago.” Jenkins said.