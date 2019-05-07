Two Saskatchewan-based breweries walked away from the Canadian Brewing Awards last weekend with some valuable carry-ons.

“It’s always amazing to be recognized by your peers and share the stage with some exceptional breweries,” said Garrett Pederson from 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Co.

9 Mile Legacy Brewing and Nokomis Craft Ales submitted some of their products to the 16th annual Canadian Brewing Awards in Toronto. Pederson said they were among 2,000 breweries from across the country who submitted beers into a blind taste-test in front of BJCP (Beer Judge Certification Program) judges.

Pederson beat out two New Brunswick breweries - including Moosehead – taking home the top prize in the English-Style Pale Ale category.

“It was our first beer distributed in bottles and was the first homebrew recipe we started to tweak when we started to think about going pro,” Pederson said.

Jeff Allport, founder of Nokomis Craft Ales in Nokomis, took home bronze in the Imperial Stout category.