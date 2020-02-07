SASKATOON -- People lacking identification – a driver's license, health card or birth certificate – face challenges finding accommodations or a job, says Marc Cheriyan with the Saskatoon Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army supports them to get their ID, he said. The Salvation Army lets men stay in their residence for about a week before helping them find a place on their own. They help with the online application process to fill out the forms needed.

"We really believe in the follow up process so we have our case workers following up with our residents after they've moved out to make sure that they're surviving where they are and everything is going well for them."

Daniel Juenke, who is staying at the Salvation Army on 19th Street, said he doesn't have ID because he moved here from Manitoba and has lost his wallet which had all of his ID. He also can't get photo ID because he can't get a driver's license here.

He applied for a birth certificate which took about 15 weeks and cost $35, which is a lot of money for him, he said.

Juenke plans to go to school and eventually get into social work once he finds a place and gets back on his feet, he said.