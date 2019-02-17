

CTV Saskatoon





After losing their last three, the Saskatchewan Rush got back in the win column with a 15-13 victory over the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday.

The Rush came into the game after a tough home loss to the Calgary Roughnecks last week.

In his first start of the season, Adam Shute proved to be a steady presence in net with some crucial saves throughout the game.

Mark Matthews and Robert Church led the team offensively, with each putting up hat tricks in the back and forth matchup.

The Warriors fall to 3-7 with the loss.

Saskatchewan now holds a 4-4 record on the season, and will look to get above .500 against the Colorado Mammoth on Feb. 22 at SaskTel Centre.