The Saskatchewan Rush will have a new look heading into the 2019 National Lacrosse League season.

Rush will be young on defense, with 2018 draft picks Ryan McLean and Tyler Gaulton cracking the main roster as well as free-agent pick up Jordi Jones-Smith.

Goaltender Evan Kirk will be back between the pipes, with Adam Shute as the backup. Eight-year veteran Tyler Carlson was released but could still opt for a practice roster spot.

Forwards will remain pretty much untouched with reigning NLL Most Valuable Player Mark Matthews and playoff MVP Jeff Shattler returning to the line-up. Fifth overall pick Connor Robinson will be added to the veteran group. Robert Church, Mike Messenger and Nic Bilic remain unsigned.

Saskatchewan SWAT production Zach Gould of Saskatoon, who was chosen by the Rush with the final pick, 74th overall, was named to the practice roster.

RUSH ROSTER

Goaltenders – Evan Kirk, Adam Shute

Defencemen – Brett Mydske, Kyle Rubisch, Chris Corbeil, Matt Hossack, Matt MacGrotty, Nick Finlay, Ryan McLean, Tyler Gaulton

Transition – Jeremy Thompson, Travis Cornwall, Jordi Jones-Smith, Mason Pynn

Forwards – Mark Matthews, Ben McIntosh, Ryan Keenan, Jeff Shattler, Curtis Knight, Marty Dinsdale, Connor Robinson

Practice Roster – Zach Gould