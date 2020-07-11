SASKATOON -- The Roxy Theatre reopened Saturday with a special treat for sci-fi fans.

The theatre is opening on a limited basis and is kicking things off with a 40th anniversary event for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

While staff are excited, the Roxy said the health and safety of everyone is their number one concern.

The theatre will be implementing new measures to help keep customers and staff safe. This includes having lower capacity and encouraging people to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

This re-opening comes as the theatre prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary in August.

General Manager of The Roxy Jordan Delmore shared his excitement, noting a need for the theatre.

"It's exciting,” said Delmore. “We need to be open, we need to offer this service to Saskatoon."