Rodent suspects in alleged lumber theft won’t face charges: RCMP
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 4:40PM CST
SASKATOON -- Porcupine Plain RCMP say one or more beavers are to blame for a rural lumber theft.
On May 7, a person had left some posts piled on a property they planned on fencing, only to find they’d gone missing.
Officers quickly spotted the posts in a beaver dam in a nearby waterway, according to a news release.
Cst. Conrad Rickards said in the release he wasn’t able to track down the culprits – but in any case they won’t face charges.
“Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?”
