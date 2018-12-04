Rock of Ages coming to Saskatoon
In this theater publicity image released by Barlow Hartman Public Relations, Constantine Maroulis, center, performs with the rest of the company in the musical, "Rock of Ages," in New York. (AP Photo/Barlow Hartman Public Relations, Joan Marcus)
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:01AM CST
The musical Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary tour is coming to Saskatoon for one performance on May 4, 2019 at the SaskTel Centre.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
The musical has been nominated for five Tony Awards.